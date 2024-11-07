BFSI summit LIVE: Nothing can stop a fund house with a good product from growing, says Radhika Gupta

BS BFSI Summit 2024 LIVE: The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit - the biggest financial sector event in the country - returns with an expanded format at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. More than 100 industry leaders will participate in various formats including panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynote speeches at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The summit will feature dedicated sessions exploring the impact of technology and AI on the financial sector.

The Business Standard BFSI Summit will feature leading figures from the finance industry across its three-day duration such as Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman Debasish Panda, Deputy Governor of RBI T Rabi Sankar, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, veteran banker and non-executive chairman of Jio Financial Services K V Kamath, heads of large public sector banks, private sector banks, foreign banks, mutual fund chief executive officers (CEOs) and chief investment officers, insurance company chiefs, chief technology officers of financial technology companies, economists, and many more.

On day 1, top public sector bank executives stated that while the banking sector is likely to maintain its positive performance, supported by strong economic fundamentals and growth, banks must exercise caution and strengthen their risk management and loan underwriting procedures.Speaking at a fireside conversation with Tamal Bandyopadhyay, consulting editor, Business Standard Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das asserted that the central bank is ‘watchful’ of funds from unsecured loans potentially entering the stock market and warned banks to remain vigilant of such activity.