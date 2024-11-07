Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BFSI summit LIVE: Nothing can stop a fund house with a good product from growing, says Radhika Gupta
LiveNew Update

BFSI summit LIVE: Nothing can stop a fund house with a good product from growing, says Radhika Gupta

Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024 updates: Catch all the updates related to the BFSI summit here

BS Web Team
BFSI 2023
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
During a discussion with Business Standard consulting editor Tamal Bandyopadhyay,  top leaders of India's mutual fund companies expressed confidence that it will take no more than three to four years for the industry’s assets under management (AUM) to reach Rs 100 trillion. Read here for more details. 

"When speak about relative valuations on both asset markets, so I think for a normal investor today, would you really want to diversify? I think you need to, and possibly given where we are today in the rate cycle. A lot of fixed income products do provide value that gives you the diversification in your overall portfolio," Rajeev Radhakrishnan said. "Or the other approach could be to approach fixed income investments through the hybrid category or the balanced products. So these are the various options that you have. But at the end of the day, it's an individual choice. Whatever allocation that you are comfortable based on your risk tolerance, and your timeline, I think that really matters," Radhakrishnan added.

"I run both a large cap and a small cap fund. If stocks fall 15% and people sell, then that is bubble zone.. but the market at large, is not in bubble territory. However, a lot of companies that are giving lofty guidance are in the bubble zone," says Anish Tawakley.

"There are 45 mutual Funds and 20 people waiting to get licenses most of whom are not bank backed. I don't think distribution is only bank backed. It exists in lots of different cohorts. I believe if you are a fund house that has a good product and out there with digital platforms nothing will stop you from growing because consumer has taken purchasing power in their hands," says Radhika Gupta.

"We need domestic investors and we also need global investors. The percentage from household savings towards equity is still small, so we have a long way to go. We need local investors and also global investors. Local investors have the needed stomach, larger and larger flows are coming from SIPs, this gives us more confidence of a constant flow of funds," Navneet Munot said.

Looking at the pace of growth for the last twenty years, I have no reason to believe the next will not be better, says Navneet Munot 

"We have debated this in our secondary market Advisory Committee, where some ideas have been proposed, in a sense, some form of demerger of the equity Stock Exchange and the equity Clearing Corporation may perhaps be a way out, though there are some legal and regulatory challenges to navigate. We will come out with a public consultation on all this shortly and seek your considered views in this regard,"  says Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan. 

"In India, while exchanges and depositories are allowed to be listed, our regulations clearly state that clearing corporations will not be allowed to list. However, there is an anomaly here in that currently, our clearing corporations or CCs are 100% owned by their parent exchanges. When the parent exchange lists, therefore, their CCs are also de facto listed, in that the shareholders of the parent exchange consider the consolidated financials of both the exchange and the CCs," says Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Sebi member.

"There is an actual risk or a perceived risk of a potential race to the bottom with compromise on compliance or in their role as a first line regulator of their members , particularly as MII compete for clients whom they must also regulate. There is the potential that investments into appropriate security, technology, risks, and operations are deprioritized, over commercial outcomes. There is the potential that products or securities are launched and persisted with without adequate safeguards around investor protection, suitability and appropriateness. Not only must all this be avoided, they must also be seen to be avoided," said today.

"Our MIIs provide the critical superstructure for our capital markets. particularly over the last three decades, guided by policymakers and regulators, they have played a crucial and pioneering role in growing our capital markets ecosystem. MIIs are the first line of defense charged with ensuring investor protection and market integrity. Amongst other things, they are required to ensure adequate disclosures by issuers, conduct appropriate surveillance to deliver a free and fair market bereft of unfair trading practices, manage risk and operations to deliver smooth clearing and settlements, monitor the conduct of brokers and other intermediaries and ensure that market technology platforms and ledgers are fair, secure, reliable, and resilient," says Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Sebi member.

"I will first make the case that we must continue to strengthen their governance framework, ensure that they are staffed by high quality risk compliance and technology personnel, and further strengthen institutional mechanisms to ensure that they can appropriately deliver on the core public interest mandate of the market infrastructure institutions (MIIs)," says Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Sebi member.

BS BFSI Summit 2024 LIVE: The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit -  the biggest financial sector event in the country - returns with an expanded format at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. More than 100 industry leaders will participate in various formats including panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynote speeches at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The summit will feature dedicated sessions exploring the impact of technology and AI on the financial sector. 

  On day 1, top public sector bank executives stated that while the banking sector is likely to maintain its positive performance, supported by strong economic fundamentals and growth, banks must exercise caution and strengthen their risk management and loan underwriting procedures.  Speaking at a fireside conversation with Tamal Bandyopadhyay, consulting editor, Business Standard Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das asserted that the central bank is ‘watchful’ of funds from unsecured loans potentially entering the stock market and warned banks to remain vigilant of such activity. 
  The Business Standard BFSI Summit will feature leading figures from the finance industry across its three-day duration such as Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman Debasish Panda, Deputy Governor of RBI T Rabi Sankar, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, veteran banker and non-executive chairman of Jio Financial Services K V Kamath, heads of large public sector banks, private sector banks, foreign banks, mutual fund chief executive officers (CEOs) and chief investment officers, insurance company chiefs, chief technology officers of financial technology companies, economists, and many more.    

Topics :Shaktikanta DasBusiness Standard BFSI SummitBFSIIndia economyBusiness StandardRBI Governorbanking reforms

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

