Eureka Forbes share price rallies 6% as Q2 profit zooms 85% YoY

Eureka Forbes share price: Shares of Eureka Forbes surged up to 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 628.50 per share on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

The rise in Eureka Forbes share price came after the company posted a stellar set of September quarter results.

The company’s profit surged 84.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 47.7 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 25.8 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

Eureka Forbes’ revenue from operations, also known as topline, surged 13.8 per cent annually to Rs 673.1 crore in the Q2FY25, from Rs 591.4 crore in Q2FY24.

At the operating front, earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), soared 40.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 73.1 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 52.1 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

Therefore, Ebitda margin expanded 210 basis points (bps) to 10.9 per cent in the September quarter of financial year 2025, as against 8.8 per cent in the September quarter of FY24.

Eureka Forbes is among the leading Indian consumer goods companies. It was founded in 1982, renowned for its water purification, air purification, and home cleaning solutions. With over 38 years of operation, the company boasts more than 15,000 employees, over 1,500 products, and more than 20 million customers across more than 45 countries.

As a subsidiary of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Eureka Forbes aims to improve health and hygiene through innovative products and services, catering to the evolving needs of its vast customer base.

The market capitalisation of Eureka Forbes is Rs 11,858.74 crore, according to BSE. Eureka Forbes stock’s 52-week high is Rs 636 while its 52-week low is Rs 397.15 per share.

At 2:15 PM, Eureka Forbes shares were trading 3.42 per cent higher at Rs 613.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.98 per cent higher at 79,588.81 levels.