Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Eureka Forbes share price rallies 6% as Q2 profit zooms 85% YoY

Eureka Forbes share price rallies 6% as Q2 profit zooms 85% YoY

The rise in Eureka Forbes share price came after the company posted a stellar set of September quarter results

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Eureka Forbes share price: Shares of Eureka Forbes surged up to 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 628.50 per share on Thursday, November 7, 2024. 
 
The rise in Eureka Forbes share price came after the company posted a stellar set of September quarter results.
 
The company’s profit surged 84.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 47.7 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 25.8 crore in the September quarter of FY24. 
 
Eureka Forbes’ revenue from operations, also known as topline, surged 13.8 per cent annually to Rs 673.1 crore in the Q2FY25, from Rs 591.4 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), soared 40.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 73.1 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 52.1 crore in the September quarter of FY24. 
 
Therefore, Ebitda margin expanded 210 basis points (bps) to 10.9 per cent in the September quarter of financial year 2025, as against 8.8 per cent in the September quarter of FY24. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 800 pts at 79,550, Nifty at 24,200; Metal, Pharma, FMCG drag

India's 'high' premium valuations can come with upsides: Market gurus

Why Sensex fell 959 pts, Nifty 302 pts, after Trump's US election victory

MSCI Nov rebalancing impact: BSE, Oberoi gain 3%, Alkem Labs down 2%

Swiggy IPO Day 2: 24% subscription, GMP up 2%; should you subscribe?

 
Eureka Forbes is among the leading Indian consumer goods companies. It was founded in 1982, renowned for its water purification, air purification, and home cleaning solutions. With over 38 years of operation, the company boasts more than 15,000 employees, over 1,500 products, and more than 20 million customers across more than 45 countries. 
 
As a subsidiary of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Eureka Forbes aims to improve health and hygiene through innovative products and services, catering to the evolving needs of its vast customer base.
 
The market capitalisation of Eureka Forbes is Rs 11,858.74 crore, according to BSE. Eureka Forbes stock’s 52-week high is Rs 636 while its 52-week low is Rs 397.15 per share. 
 
At 2:15 PM, Eureka Forbes shares were trading 3.42 per cent higher at Rs 613.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.98 per cent higher at 79,588.81 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Shakti Pumps shares hit 5% upper circuit after bagging Rs 116-cr work order

Avalon Technologies skyrockets 20%, hits 52-week high on Nov 7; here's why

Delta Corp share price falls 6% on weak September quarter earnings; details

Buzzing stocks: These 4 industrial product microcaps zoomed up to 20%

Chambal Fertilisers rise 5% despite mixed Q2 results; PAT up 41%, rev slips

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYEureka Forbes' AquaguardIndian stock marketsS&P BSE SensexNifty50

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story