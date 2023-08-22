Home / Markets / News / Eveready Industries soars 11% on strong volume; hits 52-week high

Eveready Industries soars 11% on strong volume; hits 52-week high

The stock has gained nearly 43 per cent so far in FY24 as against a 12 per cent rally in benchmark Sensex.

SI Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of Eveready Industries zoomed over 11 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high at Rs 417.50 on heavy volumes in Tuesday's intra-day deals. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has rallied over 18 per cent. 

Further, so far in FY24 the stock has galloped nearly 43 per cent as against a 12 per cent jump in the benchmark index. At 11:55 AM, the stock was trading 10 per cent higher at Rs 411 with trades of around 1.42 lakh shares as against the two-week daily average volume of around 15,000 shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.2 per cent at 65,328.

For the recently concluded June quarter, the company had reported a 13.8 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 24.90 crore when compared with Rs 21.90 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations increased by 8.4 per cent to Rs 363.60 crore from Rs 335.40 crore.

Raw material costs and foreign exchange volatility have eased out to a large extent, thereby enhancing margins. The reported profitability however takes into account the increased advertising and promotional spends, as per plan, the company said in a release to the exchanges.

Among key developments during the quarter, the company launched several exciting and innovative products such as - Coin Batteries, new devices in rechargeable flashlight - Boomlite and Unicorn and an innovative Instacharge emergency bulbs, the release stated.

Eveready Industries is a household nme in batteries and flashlight, with a legacy of over 100 years. The company commands over 50 per cent market share in the consumer batteries. 
 

Also Read

Eveready growth to be backed by 'adequate' profitability: MD Suvamoy Saha

Eveready will focus on growth but in a profitable manner: Mohit Burman

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Escorts, GIC, Welspun: 5 stocks at 52-wk high may turn multibaggers in FY24

Mahindra Lifespace rallies 9%; hits record high on strong growth outlook

Card payments in India to hit Rs 27.9 trillion mark in 2023: GlobalData

Dredging Corporation surges 14%, hits over 4-year high on solid Q1 results

Adani Enterprises gains 3% as promoter firm buys 2% stake via open market

Topics :Eveready Industries IndiaMarket trendsBuzzing stocksstock market rallystock market tradingQ1 results

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Exide Energy to double up its production capacity, seeks additional land

Real estate platform Nobroker aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue in FY24: Co-founder

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report

3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story