Execution-driven margin gains support BHEL despite policy overhang

Analysts at ICICI Securities expect BHEL’s FY26E order inflows to exceed ₹90,000 crore, as the company has already announced inflows of ₹35,300 crore and is the L1 bidder for projects worth about ₹40,000 crore. The brokerage said the earlier execution slowdown was due to teething issues at newly built facilities, which are now being resolved. It expects a sharp execution ramp-up in 2026-27. The unawarded pipeline remains strong at around 20 Gw.