SIF launches set to pick up as fund houses line up debut schemes

The specialised investment fund (SIF) space is set to witness a pick-up in action, with multiple fund houses lining up their debut offerings for launch.

Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF), which will operate its SIF division under the Arudha brand, announced its SIF entry with a hybrid long-short fund on Friday. ICICI Prudential MF (under iSIF) and 360 ONE MF (under Dyna SIF) have filed the draft documents for their first schemes with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

So far, the newly introduced scheme segment within the MF universe has seven funds from five fund houses. Quant MF leads in terms of launches with three schemes. SBI MF, Edelweiss MF, ITI MF and Tata MF have launched one scheme each.

As of November 2025, five of these schemes had completed their launch period and were managing over ₹2,900 crore.

While the launches are likely to pick up, they are likely to remain concentrated in a couple of categories. The hybrid long-short fund category has witnessed the highest interest from fund houses so far, as it provides the scope to create a differentiated offering.