Nifty likely to end at 29,500 by December-end, says BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas expects the benchmark Nifty to end the year at 29,500, a gain of 14 per cent from current levels.

“We expect 2026 to be a better year for the markets as the government and the central bank have already taken measures to boost the economy, of which we are seeing early positive results,” Kunal Vora, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas, noted in its India Strategy note.

The note said Nifty earnings estimates have seen sharp cuts over the past year amid weaker-than-expected growth and margin pressure in certain sectors, such as consumer staples and autos.

“With policy reforms and favourable macro conditions, we have started to see improvement in high-frequency indicators. We have also seen consensus earnings estimates hold up well during the Q2 FY26 earnings season. Domestic consumption-oriented sectors, such as private sector banks, autos and consumer staples, are well poised for strong earnings growth in FY27E,” the note said. BNP Paribas expects a strong earnings rebound in private sector banks, and an improvement in growth and margin recovery for consumer staples in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). The note further said strong earnings growth will continue in the telecom sector, helped by tariff hikes. Nifty is likely to outperform small and mid-cap stocks next year.