Execution key as Godrej Properties lines up ₹32K cr worth of projects in H2

With some launches getting postponed, the performance in the September quarter was driven by sustenance (existing projects) sales, which grew 83 per cent Y-o-Y and contributed about 63 per cent of sales.
The National Capital Region and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were the key geographies in the September quarter, accounting for about 24 per cent each of the bookings. Other major regions that boosted sales were Bengaluru (20 per cent share), Pune (12 per cent) and Hyderabad (10 per cent).
Cash generation in the quarter remained robust, with collections rising 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,320 crore, while operating cash flow grew 33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,580 crore. The management, according to Harmish Desai and Raj Lakhani of Systematix Research, is targeting H2 FY27 collections of ₹15,000 crore and operating cash flow of ₹7,000 crore, making launch execution and conversion of the pipeline into sales key factors to monitor.