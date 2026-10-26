Execution key as Godrej Properties lines up ₹32K cr worth of projects in H2

The pre-sales or bookings performance of Godrej Properties in the September quarter was a mixed bag. Overall pre-sales declined by 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹8,000 crore, as some launches were deferred to the December quarter. This was offset to an extent by strong traction in sustenance (existing inventory) sales. Though pre-sales in the first half of FY27 were on the lower side, the company has stuck to its full-year guidance for FY27 (₹39,000 crore). The outlook remains strong as the company is set to launch projects worth ₹32,000 crore, with Q3 expected to be particularly strong. At the current price of ₹1,532, the stock has shed 25 per cent of its value over the last three months and is trading at around 15 times its FY28 earnings estimates.