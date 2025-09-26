Accenture Q4 results, IT stocks outlook: Global consultancy firm, Accenture's, fourth quarter results for financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), which came near the upper end of its guided range, reveal little to turn positive on Indian information technology (IT) companies, analysts said on Friday.

The Nifty index has underperformed the benchmark Nifty50 by 5 per cent over the last one month and by 10 per cent over the last three months, owing to increased risks of protectionist measures, such as the H-1B visa fee increase, and cautious spending behaviour by clients amid elevated macro uncertainties.

The sector's recovery, they said, hinges on macroeconomic stability, particularly in the US, which should turnaround the beaten-down investment sentiment.

"We believe the uptick in tech spending in the calendar year 2026 hinges on confidence in macro stability and resilience of the US economy after the tariff-led cost increase. The management’s comments show the demand environment is largely unchanged," noted analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services. On Friday, the Nifty IT index fell over 1 per cent to hit a low of 34,100.70 on the NSE as against a 0.31-per cent dip in the Nifty50 index at 9:25 AM. ALSO READ: Rites shares gain 7% | Waaree Energies shares slide 5% LTIMindtree, OFSS, Wipro, Infosys, Tech M, Coforge, and HCL Tech were the biggest laggards from the index, down up to 1.5 per cent.

Accenture Q4 results On September 25, Dublin-based Accenture , which houses a significant portion of the Indian IT workforce, posted a revenue growth of 7.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $17.6 billion in Q4FY25. This was a 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in constant currency (CC) terms and was near the top end of its guided range. Segment-wise, Consulting revenue grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y to $8.8 billion (up 3 per cent CC), while Managed Services revenue rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to $8.8 billion (up 6 per cent CC). Further, Financial Services (up 12 per cent CC Y-o-Y) led the revenue growth within industries, followed by Products (5 per cent), CMT (5 per cent), and Resources (5 per cent). Health and Public Services, however, declined 3 per cent Y-o-Y.

Accenture recorded a 6-per cent Y-o-Y growth in new bookings, including 37 clients with quarterly bookings of over $100 million, lifting the total to 129. Its book-to-bill was ~1.2x with Outsourcing and Consulting book-to-bill at 1.4x and 1x, respectively, in Q4FY25. According to analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities, Accenture’s revenue growth was driven by Managed Services (Outsourcing) – a key area for Indian IT companies. "We view the results as overall neutral for Indian IT as we expect the sector to remain volatile in the near term, impacted by weak and uncertain macro. Over the medium-to-long term, however, we remain positive, anticipating a recovery in macro environment," it said.

The growing clout of GenAI Accenture clocked $1.8 billion of deal wins in GenAI in Q4FY25 (vs $1.5 billion in Q3, $1.4 billion in Q2 and $1.2 billion in Q1). GenAI revenue was $0.9 billion in Q4FY25 and $2.7 billion in FY25, a growth of 3x over FY24. In India, GenAI bookings rose from $3.0 billion in FY24 to $5.9 billion in FY25. Accenture said it expects GenAI to be expansionary for IT spending just like previous tech cycles. Accenture FY26 guidance Going ahead, the global consultancy firm has guided for a revenue growth of 2–5 per cent in FY26, with a 1–1.5 per cent headwind from the US Federal business and ~1.5 per cent inorganic contribution. It follows the September-August financial year.

Both Consulting and Outsourcing, it said, are expected to grow in low-to-mid-single digits. Moreover, it expects FY26 adjusted operating margin to come at 15.7-15.9 per cent. For Q1FY26, the management projected a 1-5 per cent CC Y-o-Y revenue growth, including ~1.5 per cent headwind from the US Federal business. "FY26 guidance does not assume any improvement in discretionary spends at the upper end and, in fact, assumes further deterioration at the lower end. This reflects a conservative approach," Emkay Global picking Infosys, TCS, LTIMindtree, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech M as top bets. Time to buy IT stocks? Global brokerage Nomura, meanwhile, bets on Infosys (Buy), Coforge (Buy), and Firstsource (Buy) expecting a steady growth momentum in the financial services vertical for Indian IT services companies.