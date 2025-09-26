GK Energy defies weak market; shares list at 12% premium on NSE, 8% on BSE

GK Energy share price: Shares of engineering, procurement, and commissioning (EPC) company GK Energy made a positive debut on Dalal Street in otherwise weak markets on September 26, following the completion of Shares of engineering, procurement, and commissioning (EPC) company GK Energy made a positive debut on Dalal Street in otherwise weak markets on September 26, following the completion of its Initial Public Offering (IPO)

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), GK Energy shares listed at ₹171 per share, up ₹18 or 11.76 per cent over the issue price of ₹153 per share. The company’s shares listed at a slightly lower premium on the BSE at ₹165 per share, up ₹12 or 7.84 per cent from the issue price.

GK Energy IPO listing came slighlty below grey market estimates. Ahead of the allotment, unlisted shares of GK Energy were commanding a decent premium in the grey market. As of Wednesday, sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹171 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹31 per share, or 18 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

GK Energy IPO details The public offering comprised a fresh issue of 26.1 million shares worth nearly ₹400 crore, along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 4.2 million equity shares worth ₹64.26 crore. GK Energy’s IPO was offered at a price band of ₹145–₹153 per share, with a lot size of 98 shares. The issue received a solid response from investors and ended up being oversubscribed 89.62 times by the end of the subscription period. The demand was fueled primarily by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 186.29 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed, with an oversubscription of 122.73 times. Meanwhile, retail investors placed fewer bids but still oversubscribed their category by 20.79 times.