Explosive, yet enriching CY23 for equity investors: Jitendra Gohil

It is customary for equity markets to consolidate after strong rallies. The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) India Index has delivered over 21 per cent compound annual growth rate for the past three years (in US dollar terms) versus the MSCI Asia ex-Japan Index of just 4 per cent. It has outperformed all major Asian markets, such as South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and China, over three years.

CY23 will be a volatile but rewarding year for Indian equity investors, with the purpose of consolidating in the first six months, followed by recovery in the second half. We continue to hold this view but acknowledge that recovery has been somewhat earlier than anticipated.