Recovery a couple of quarters away for Page Industries; stock falls 8.8%

Sales declined to Rs 969 crore (down 12.8 per cent YoY) while Ebitda went down 49.7 per cent YoY and 30 per cent QoQ to Rs 134 crore. Profit before tax (or PBT) fell 56.7 per cent YoY and 35 per cent QoQ to Rs 106 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) -- adjusted for extraordinary items -- was down 58.9 per cent YoY and lower by 36.7 per cent QoQ at Rs 78.4 crore. The gross margin contracted by 280 basis points (bps) YoY to 56.6 per cent. Higher employee expenses (up 470 bps YoY to 22.7 per cent of sales) and higher other expenses (up 270 bps YoY to 20 per cent of sales) led to Ebitda margin contraction of 1,020 bps YoY to 13.9 per cent. For FY23 sales, Ebitda, and adjusted PAT grew 23.2 per cent, 9.8 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively.

The issues included lack of an ability to absorb fixed costs due to volume decline and also the consumption of high-cost inventory. The raw material costs will ease going forward according to the management, but a sales recovery appears uncertain in the near term due to an implementation of the process of auto replenishment system (ARS) and also due to increased competition.