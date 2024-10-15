Exxaro Tiles share rise 4% on 1:10 stock-split announcement; details here

Exxaro Tiles share price: Exxaro Tiles shares were in demand on Tuesday, october 15, 2024 after the scrip gained up to 3.59 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 96.99 per share.

The surge in Exxaro Tiles share price came after the company announced that its board has approved a 1:10 stock split. A stock split occurs when a company increases its number of outstanding shares, typically to boost the stock's liquidity. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, Exxaro Tiles said, “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on October 14, 2024 has inter-alia approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Rs 1 (Rupees One Only) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval.

The company revealed that the stock-split is aimed to encourage wider participation of small investors, and to enhance liquidity of the equity shares of the company in the stock market.

The record date for the purpose of stock-split shall be decided after obtaining approval from the shareholders, the company said.

Founded in 2008, Exxaro Tiles engages in the manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles. The company produces Double Charge Vitrified Tiles (featuring a dual-layer pigment) and Glazed Vitrified Tiles, crafted from high-quality ceramic materials such as clay, quartz, and feldspar.

With a diverse portfolio boasting over 1,000 unique tile designs across six sizes, notable product lines include the Topaz Series, Galaxy Series, and High Gloss Series.

Exxaro Tiles caters to a wide range of large infrastructure projects, including residential complexes, educational institutions, commercial buildings, hotels, hospitals, government facilities, and religious establishments.

The company also exports its tiles to various countries, including Poland, Bosnia, and the USA.

Currently, Exxaro Tiles operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, located in Padra and Talod, with a combined production capacity of 14.6 million square metres per annum. Its Unit II stands out as one of the largest single plants in India dedicated to glazed vitrified tile production.

The company claims to have consistently invested in its manufacturing infrastructure to enhance the product portfolio and market reach.

Additionally, Exxaro Tiles has six display centres across various cities and maintains two marketing offices in Delhi and Morbi to support our growth strategies.

At 10:52 AM, shares of Exxaro Tiles were trading 1.11 per cent higher at Rs 94.66 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.11 per cent lower at 81,886.88 levels.