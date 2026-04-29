Eyeing passive income? Keep an eye on these 4 dividend paying stocks today

Dividend stocks today, April 29, 2026: Investors on Dalal Street looking to generate passive income from equity holdings can track shares of Varun Beverages, ABB India, Stovec Industries, and Tanla Platforms, as these companies have decided to reward their shareholders with dividend payouts.

According to BSE data, shares of these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on Thursday, April 30, 2026. It is worth noting that the ex-dividend date is the cut-off day from which a stock trades without entitlement to the declared dividend. Therefore, investors who wish to claim dividend benefits must ensure they hold the shares in the respective companies on or before this date to qualify, subject to the respective record dates set by the companies.

Company Ex-date Announcement Record date Varun Beverages April 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.50 May 1, 2026 ABB India April 30, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 29.59 May 2, 2026 Stovec Industries April 30, 2026 Dividend - Rs. - 12 April 30, 2026 Tanla Platforms April 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6 April 30, 2026 Among the announcements, ABB India has declared the highest payout, announcing a final dividend of ₹29.59 per share, with a record date of May 2, 2026. Varun Beverages follows with an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share, with the record date set for May 1, 2026.