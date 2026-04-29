Eyeing passive income? Keep an eye on these 4 dividend paying stocks today
Dividend stocks: Shares of Varun Beverages, ABB India, Stovec Industries, and Tanla Platforms are set to remain in the spotlight today following their announcement of dividend rewards for shareholdersSI Reporter New Delhi
Dividend stocks today, April 29, 2026: Investors on Dalal Street looking to generate passive income from equity holdings can track shares of Varun Beverages, ABB India, Stovec Industries, and Tanla Platforms, as these companies have decided to reward their shareholders with dividend payouts.
According to BSE data, shares of these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on Thursday, April 30, 2026. It is worth noting that the ex-dividend date is the cut-off day from which a stock trades without entitlement to the declared dividend. Therefore, investors who wish to claim dividend benefits must ensure they hold the shares in the respective companies on or before this date to qualify, subject to the respective record dates set by the companies.
| Company
| Ex-date
| Announcement
| Record date
| Varun Beverages
| April 30, 2026
| Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.50
| May 1, 2026
| ABB India
| April 30, 2026
| Final Dividend - Rs. - 29.59
| May 2, 2026
| Stovec Industries
| April 30, 2026
| Dividend - Rs. - 12
| April 30, 2026
| Tanla Platforms
| April 30, 2026
| Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6
| April 30, 2026
Among the announcements, ABB India
has declared the highest payout, announcing a final dividend of ₹29.59 per share, with a record date of May 2, 2026. Varun Beverages
follows with an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share, with the record date set for May 1, 2026.
Stovec Industries
has declared a dividend of ₹12 per share, while Tanla Platforms
has announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share. Both companies have fixed April 30, 2026 as their record date, aligning with their ex-dividend trading date.
Besides these, shares of Innovassynth Technologies (India)
are also likely to remain in the spotlight today as they trade ex-date following the company’s announcement of a rights issue of 1,74,11,380 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹40 each, including a premium of ₹30 per share, aggregating to ₹69.64 crore. The company has set April 29, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligible shareholders for issuance.