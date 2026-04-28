Yield products draw demand as IPO pipeline runs dry amid weak market

Analysts point to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations requiring these vehicles to distribute at least 90 per cent of net distributable cash flows, a rule that enhances visibility on payouts. “Listed Reits currently offer yields of 7 per cent to 9 per cent, while Invits typically offer 9 per cent to 12 per cent. As the RBI has reduced repo rates, traditional fixed-income returns are compressing. Reits and Invits are filling the gap by offering real returns that outpace inflation,” Jain said. He added that the products also serve as portfolio diversifiers because of their relatively low correlation with equities and conventional debt instruments.