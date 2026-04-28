UltraTech Cement remains on a concrete growth path amid strong Q4 show

In FY26, revenue was up 17 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹ 88,510 crore, EBITDA was up 36 per cent to ₹ 17,020 crore and adjusted PAT was up 35 per cent to ₹ 8,270 crore. EBITDA per MT grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 1,103, averaged over four quarters. OPM rose 270 bps Y-o-Y to 19 per cent. In FY26, operating cash flow (OCF) stood at ₹ 15,320 crore vs ₹ 10,670 crore in FY25. Capex stood at ₹9,680 crore vs ₹ 9,130 crore in FY25, while free cash flow (FCF) stood at ₹ 5,640 crore (₹1,540 crore in FY25). Lead distance stood at 367 km in Q4, down 18 km Y-o-Y. The green power mix stood at 43 per cent in Q4FY26 vs 35.7 per cent a year ago. The green power mix will rise to 85 per cent by FY30.