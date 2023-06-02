F&O Strategy for Bharat Forge: HDFC Securities recommends a Bull Spread

- We have seen long build up in Bharat Forge Future on Thursday, where we have seen 2 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 0.64 per cent.
- The stock price has broken from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart, adjoining the highs of 13-Feb-2023 and 02-May 2023.
- Oscillators and momentum indicators are showing strength in the current uptrend.
- Plus DI is trading above minus DI while ADX line has started sloping upwards, suggesting stock price is likely to gather momentum in the coming days.