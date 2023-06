The broader markets held relative strength. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices zoomed up to 0.7 per cent.



Among sectors, Nifty Metal and Realty indices rose the most with gains of 1 per cent each. Pharma pocket was the only index in red.,

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and Coal India were among the few frontline losers.,