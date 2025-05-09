Home / Markets / News / F&O Strategy: HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread on Interglobe Aviation shares

F&O Strategy: HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread on Interglobe Aviation shares

Short build up is seen in the Indigo Futures, where we have seen 6 per cent rise in open interest with price falling by 4 per cent.

technical pick
Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 8:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BEAR SPREAD Strategy on INDIGO

Buy INDIGO (29-MAY Expiry) 5000 PUT at ₹200 & simultaneously sell 4800 PUT at ₹ 123
Lot Size 150
 
Cost of strategy ₹77 (₹11,550 per strategy)
 
Maximum profit ₹18,450 If Indigo closes at or below ₹4800 on 29 may expiry.
 
Breakeven Point ₹4,923
 
Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.6
   
Rationale:
 >> Short build up is seen in the Indigo Futures, where we have seen 6 per cent rise in open interest with price falling by 4 per cent. 

>> Short term trend of the stock turned weak, as stock price IS placed below its 5,11 and 20 day EMA.

>> Stock price has formed multiple top around 5650 levels 

>> Momentum Oscillato₹like RSI and MFI is in falling mode and placed below 50 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current downtrend.   
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. 
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Can Sensex, Nifty crash and hit lower circuit as India, Pak tensions rise?

Markets wobble amid cross-border heat; India Vix at highest in a month

Premium

Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund first to reach Rs 1-trillion AUM in India

Premium

Strong domestic demand likely to help Polycab maintain growth trajectory

Premium

Tailwinds for oil marketing companies in India as margins remain robust

Topics :technical analysisBuzzing stocksStocks in focusIndiGoF&O stockF&O Strategies

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story