F&O strategy: HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread on L&T Finance

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on L&T Finance

Lot Size: 8,924

Cost of the strategy: Rs 1.50 (Rs 13,386 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 22,310 If L&T FINANCE closes at or above 100 on 25 May expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 97.5

Approx margin required: Rs 30,000 Buy L&T FIN (25-MAY Expiry) 96 CALL at Rs 2.80 & simultaneously sell 100 CALL at Rs 1.3

Rationale Seen long build up in L&T finance Future, with 5 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov), and price rising by 3.2 per cent



The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at the highest level since June 2021



The stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart



Oscillators and momentum indicators show strength in the current uptrend

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent



Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.