F&O strategy: HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread on L&T Finance

BULL SPREAD Strategy on L&T Finance
Cost of the strategy: Rs 1.50 (Rs 13,386 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 22,310 If L&T FINANCE closes at or above 100 on 25 May expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 97.5
Approx margin required: Rs 30,000
- Seen long build up in L&T finance Future, with 5 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov), and price rising by 3.2 per cent
- The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at the highest level since June 2021
- The stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart
- Oscillators and momentum indicators show strength in the current uptrend
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.