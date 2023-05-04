Home / Markets / News / Growing dominance: Domestic investors now own a quarter of markets

Growing dominance: Domestic investors now own a quarter of markets

The share of MFs rose for the seventh straight quarter to an all-time high of 8.74 per cent during the March quarter

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Growing dominance: Domestic investors now own a quarter of markets

Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
The ownership by domestic investors, individual as well as institutional, in companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has breached the 25 per cent mark for the first time.
The share stood at 25.72 per cent at the end of the March 2023 quarter, up from 24.44 per cent in the previous quarter, according to data from Prime Database. The share of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), meanwhile, rose slightly to 20.56 per cent from 20.24 per cent as on December 31, 2022.
Since 2015, the grip of domestic investors on the market has been tightening, while that of overseas funds, waning.

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

