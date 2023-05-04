Growing dominance: Domestic investors now own a quarter of markets

Since 2015, the grip of domestic investors on the market has been tightening, while that of overseas funds, waning.

The share stood at 25.72 per cent at the end of the March 2023 quarter, up from 24.44 per cent in the previous quarter, according to data from Prime Database. The share of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), meanwhile, rose slightly to 20.56 per cent from 20.24 per cent as on December 31, 2022.