BSE resolves 253 investors complaints against listed cos in April

Leading stock exchange BSE announced that it resolved 253 complaints against 168 companies in April.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Leading stock exchange BSE announced that it resolved 253 complaints against 168 companies in April.

It settled 247 complaints against active companies and six against suspended firms, the exchange said in a statement.

These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods.

During the month, BSE received 401 complaints against 184 companies. Of the total complaints received, 396 were against active companies and five were against suspended firms, as per the exchange.

The grievances received by the exchange from the investors pertained to non-receipt of money, non-receipt of equity shares, non-receipt of debt securities and non-receipt of corporate benefits and entitlements, among others.

Companies with the highest number of pending investors complaints include, D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd, J K Pharmachem Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd, Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Ltd, Teem Laboratories Ltd, Blazon Marbles Ltd, Global Securities Ltd, Willard India Ltd, Rane Computers Consultancy Ltd and Modern Syntex (India) Ltd.

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

