FACT, Paradeep Phosphates soars 7%; What's driving the fertiliser stocks?

Shares of fertiliser companies advanced on Tuesday after the Finance Minister said there was no shortage of fertilisers during the ongoing Rabi season, boosting investor sentiment. Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore stock rose as much as 7.63 per cent, while Paradeep Phosphates and Madras Fertilisers stocks rallied 6 per cent. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals shares gained 5 per cent on Tuesday, while Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 2 per cent. As of 12:30 PM, shares of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore and Paradeep Phosphates were up 6.3 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively, compared to a 0.46 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index.

What's driving the rally in fertiliser stocks Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Monday that there was no shortage of fertiliser in the country, whether it was imported or domestically produced, and there was enough buffer available for the upcoming rabi season. “The Centre has supplied fertilisers to every state, and the supplies are monitored in real time,” she said. "After a good monsoon, there is a demand for additional urea utilisation. It is the business of the government to provide it," Sitharaman said. Sitharaman added that by carefully managing imports, urea stock increased from 48.64 lakh tonnes as of October 1, 2025, to 68.85 lakh tonnes by October 31, 2025.