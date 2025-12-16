Sensex cracks 500 pts, Nifty below 25,900; why are markets falling today?

Here's why the Indian stock markets were falling on Tuesday:Indian Rupee hits new all-time low: The Indian Rupee tumbled to a fresh all-time low of 91.08 versus the US dollar in trades on Tuesday. The Indian currency has depreciated by more than 1 per cent in the last five trading sessions. "A sharp decline in the Indian Rupee today was unexpected given the India's trade deficit narrowed to a 5-month low; but may be FIIs selling seems to be weighing on the sentiment," said Dr. V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist of Geojit Financial Services. The analyst, however, expects the Indian Rupee to stabilize around current levels. FIIs outflows: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have remained persistent sellers in December thus far. On Monday, FIIs net sold stocks worth ₹1,468.32 crore, thus taking their overall monthly tally to ₹21,073.83 crore. Data shows that FIIs have been persistent sellers in Indian stock market since July 2025. They have net sold equities worth ₹1,70,000 crore. India-US trade deal: The uncertainty around the signing of India-US trade deal continues, with reports indicating that a deal may be signed soon. India's commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Monday said that India and the US are hoping to finalise a framework trade agreement "soon", one of a large number of trade deals that New Delhi is negotiating with countries and groupings across the world. READ MORE Vijayakumar, however, believes that India will maintian its firm stance on dairy products and will not show any desperation for the deal. India has also started rerouting some its trades. Weak global cues: Asian markets were seen trading with losses in the run-up to the US jobs data and a stronger Japense Yen. Hang Seng cracked up to 2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei plunged 1.6 per cent. Taiwan and Shanghai Composite were also down 1 per cent each. The focus is also on the upcoming Bank of Japan's policy decision on Friday.
