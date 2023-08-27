Home / Markets / News / FDI equity flows into India declined 34% to $10.94 bn in April-June 2023

FDI equity flows into India declined 34% to $10.94 bn in April-June 2023

Inflows dipped in segments including computer hardware and software, trading, automobile and pharma

Press Trust of India
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined 34 per cent to $10.94 billion during April-June period this fiscal year, according to government data.

FDI inflows stood at $16.59 billion during April-June 2022-23, the data from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed.

According to the data, FDI dipped from countries including Mauritius, Singapore, the US and the UAE during April-June 2023-24.

Inflows dipped in segments including computer hardware and software, trading, automobile and pharma.

Topics :FDIFDI equity inflowsequity marketstock markets

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

