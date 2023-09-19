Financial markets in India closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 19, for a public holiday.



The markets will resume trading on Wednesday, Sept. 20.



India's BSE Sensex fell 0.36 per cent to close at 67,596.8 points on Monday, ending a 11-session winning streak.



The broader NSE index closed 0.29 per cent lower at 20,133.3 points as both the blue-chip indexes eased from record highs on caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.



The Indian rupee fell to a fresh record closing low of 83.2675 against the US dollar, despite likely help from the Reserve Bank of India, as rising crude oil prices pushed up dollar demand.



The 10-year benchmark 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield ended 1 basis point lower at 7.1597 per cent after a sharp selloff in the previous session made debt investment attractive and on optimism over the inclusion of Indian bonds in global indices.

