Home / Markets / News / Financial markets in India closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

Financial markets in India closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

The markets will resume trading on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 19, for a public holiday.
 
The markets will resume trading on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
 
India's BSE Sensex fell 0.36 per cent to close at 67,596.8 points on Monday, ending a 11-session winning streak.
 
The broader NSE index closed 0.29 per cent lower at 20,133.3 points as both the blue-chip indexes eased from record highs on caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
 
The Indian rupee fell to a fresh record closing low of 83.2675 against the US dollar, despite likely help from the Reserve Bank of India, as rising crude oil prices pushed up dollar demand.
 
The 10-year benchmark 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield ended 1 basis point lower at 7.1597 per cent after a sharp selloff in the previous session made debt investment attractive and on optimism over the inclusion of Indian bonds in global indices.
 

Also Read

Ganesh Chaturthi: Details about do's and don'ts for bringing Ganpati home

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

How is Ganesh Chaturthi observed by various celebrities? Details inside

Prez greets citizens on Ganesh Chaturthi eve, says festival inspires all

Heavy vehicle traffic banned on Mumbai-Goa highway till Ganesh festival

Jupiter Life Line shares soar 46% on debut; SAMHI Hotels subscribed 5.3x

Rs 6,100 crore in 3 months: Riding the wave of floating-rate mutual funds

Sebi levies Rs 65 lakh fine on 5 individuals for insider trading violation

Stellar rally in defence stocks not pricing potential risks, says KIE

Rupee falls to record closing low as rising oil pushes up dollar demand

Topics :Financial marketsGanesh Chaturthi celebrationsTrading

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employees

Govt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Joint session of Parliament commences

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story