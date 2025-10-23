Hindustan Zinc's margins to see support from firm prices, lower costs

Hindustan Zinc (HZ)’s revenue at Rs 8,550 crore was up 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), supported by better commodity prices, offset by lower volumes. The operating profit was in line with consensus at Rs 4,450 crore, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y and 15 per cent Q-o-Q. The operating profit margin stood at 52 per cent in Q2FY26 (49.7 per cent in Q1FY26) and 50 per cent in Q2FY25.

Apart from better prices, HZ lowered its cost of production (CoP). Zinc CoP stood at $994 per tonne, declining 7 per cent Y-o-Y and 2 per cent Q-o-Q due to softened input prices and higher by-product realisations. The adjusted net profit stood at Rs 2,650 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y and 19 per cent Q-o-Q.

In H1FY26, HZ’s revenue was flat Y-o-Y at Rs 16,300 crore, but both operating and net profit increased 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,300 crore and Rs 4,900 crore, respectively. HZ’s gross investments, cash, and cash equivalents declined 12.7 per cent sequentially to Rs 8,160 crore, while total outstanding borrowings fell 21 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 10,700 crore. The mined metal for Q2FY26 was 258 kilo tonnes (kt), up 1 per cent Y-o-Y and down 3 per cent Q-o-Q. Refined metal production for Q2 stood at 247 kt. Refined zinc production was 202 kt, up 2 per cent Y-o-Y (flat Q-o-Q), while refined lead production stood at 45 kt, down 29 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q. Silver production declined 22 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent Q-o-Q to 144 tonnes due to lower lead production.

HZ revised its refined metal guidance to 1,075 ktpa (earlier 1,100 ktpa) and silver output to 680 tonnes for FY26. HZ expects further cost improvement to $950–975 per tonne by Q4FY26, supported by higher renewable energy usage and better ore grades. Renewable energy (RE) contributed 19 per cent of total power in Q2FY26, with a target of 25 per cent by FY26-end. This will reduce power costs by about $1.5 per tonne for every 2 per cent increase in renewable share. By FY27, as the fumer plant and hot acid leaching units stabilise, silver output is likely to rise to 750–800 tonnes per annum (tpa), reaching its long-term goal of 1,500 tpa. The combined investment plan of Rs 16,000 crore includes Rs 12,000 crore for a 250 ktpa integrated capacity expansion and Rs 3,800 crore for a zinc tailings project. About 20–25 per cent of this capex will be incurred in FY26, 55–60 per cent in FY27, and the remainder in FY28.

For FY26, management guides for a capex of $350–400 million, covering all ongoing projects. The expansion plans are in line with the long-term target of doubling capacity. HZ also continues to focus on tight cost-control measures. HZ continues to operate its smelters in zinc-plus-lead mode, optimising the use of high-silver-grade concentrate to maximise silver recovery. By FY27, as the fumer plant and hot acid leaching units stabilise, silver output is likely to rise to 750–800 tpa, eventually reaching the long-term goal of 1,500 tpa. As of Q2FY26, HZ has hedged 87 kt of zinc at $2,872 per tonne and 131 tonnes of silver at $37 an ounce for H2FY26, as per its policy of hedging 10–20 per cent of volumes during price spikes while holding 80 per cent unhedged.