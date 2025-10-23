Only 1.8% of registered investors trade exclusively in derivatives: NSE

Only about 1.8 per cent of India’s registered investors have traded exclusively in equity derivatives over the past 12 months, according to NSE’s latest Market Pulse report, which includes data up to September.

Out of nearly 9 million individual investors active in the equity derivatives segment, 2.1 million traded only in futures and options (F&O) during the period.

In contrast, of the total 37.2 million investors who traded in the last 12 months, around 28.2 million — or nearly 76 per cent — were active only in the cash segment.

Moreover, about 77 per cent of derivative traders also participated in the cash segment.

“These figures help dispel the common misconception of disproportionately high retail participation in the equity derivatives segment,” the report noted. F&O penetration remains low, says Sebi survey A recent survey by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) found that F&O penetration across India remains below one per cent. The regulator highlighted trust and transparency as key concerns among investors, particularly for complex products like equities and derivatives. The survey also underlined the need for stronger investor education, with many respondents citing the expectation of quick gains with small investments as a major trigger for entering F&O trading

Earlier, Sebi had reported that more than 90 per cent of retail traders in the derivatives market incur losses. Participation trends reflect regulatory impact Investor participation in equity derivatives rose to 3.36 million in September from a five-month low of 3.19 million in August. During the first half of the current fiscal year, as many as 6.2 million new investors were added. Despite the recent uptick, F&O participation has declined steadily since peaking at 5.26 million in June 2024. By March 2025, participation had fallen to a 23-month low of 3 million following regulatory measures introduced from November 2024, including higher contract sizes, restricted expiries and increased margin requirements.