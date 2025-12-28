Home / Markets / News / Flexicap funds and gold ETFs top mutual fund folio additions in 2025

Flexicap funds and gold ETFs top mutual fund folio additions in 2025

Flexicap funds and precious-metal ETFs dominated new investor accounts in 2025, as retail money sought diversification, lower-risk equity exposure and performance-linked returns

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2025 | 10:37 PM IST
Investor interest in mutual fund (MF) schemes was largely concentrated in select categories in 2025. Flexicap funds and gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) accounted for the bulk of the new account openings this year (until November) as investors chased the high-performing schemes — gold and silver ETFs — while also preferring comparatively lower-risk equity schemes in flexicap funds. 
Flexicap funds led net folio additions during the period, adding 4.6 million new accounts, according to industry data. ETFs excluding gold followed closely with 4.5 million net additions, driven largely by strong investor interest in silver ETFs. 
Midcap funds added 4.1 million folios, while gold ETFs alone saw net additions of 3.4 million accounts, underscoring rising demand for precious metal-linked products. Other equity categories, including smallcap, multicap and sectoral schemes, saw relatively lower additions. 
Flexicap funds have also topped the inflow charts in 2025 and moved ahead of sectoral and thematic funds to become the largest equity segment by assets. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that flexicap funds attracted net inflows of ₹70,960 crore during the year so far. In parallel, investor interest in gold and silver ETFs rose sharply, aided by strong price performance, their role as portfolio diversifiers during equity market volatility, and favourable tax changes.  Popularity check 
 
 

First Published: Dec 28 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

