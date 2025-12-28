Street signs: Multi-asset funds rise; Nifty key levels, domestic IPO flows

Barring the listing of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality, there will be no activity related to initial public offerings (IPOs) this week. However, the month as a whole was quite busy, with 10 IPOs hitting the market. The last month of the year used to be a tepid period for new issuances, but this trend has changed after pandemic. At least seven companies have launched IPOs every December since 2021. Bankers have attributed this change to buying support from strong domestic institutional inflows seeking deployment opportunities. “FPI support was crucial in the past. However, the significant shift from bank deposits to equities in the recent past has meant that issues up to a certain size can be executed without relying on foreign investors,” said a banker.