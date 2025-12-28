Tyre stocks to ride demand, margin tailwinds; global risks may bite

The improvement seen in the second quarter is expected to extend into the December quarter. Natural rubber prices (RSS4-Kottayam) have fallen about 10 per cent since the beginning of September, while crude oil prices are down more than 13 per cent over the same period. Besides natural rubber, crude derivatives, including synthetic rubber, nylon tyre cord and carbon black, are key inputs for tyre manufacturing and are also expected to see price declines. Another supportive factor is stronger demand from automakers amid rising volumes and an improving outlook across segments. The auto sector delivered a robust performance in November 2025, spanning passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors. Most major automakers reported double-digit year-on-year growth, supported by festival demand and spillover into November. Higher sales were driven by improved affordability following price cuts, positive rural sentiment and sustained export momentum.