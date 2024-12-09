FMCG woes: HUL, Dabur, Godrej Consumer risk up to 15% downside; show charts

As FMCG shares led by Godrej Consumer fell up to 11% on Monday post the volume growth concern; the Nifty FMCG index slipped below its 20-DMA after a two-week struggle; chart hints at further 4.5% dip.

The Nifty FMCG index could dip another 4.5% as stocks react to Godrej Consumer Products volume growth concern in Q3FY25. (Photo: Shutterstock)