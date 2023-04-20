Footwear stocks rally; Khadim, Liberty Shoes, Superhouse zoom up to 20%

Bata India, Metro Brands, Sreeleathers, Relaxo Footwears and Campus Activewear were up in the range of 2 per cent to 7 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai

