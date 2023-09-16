Home / Markets / News / Foreign flows into Indian equities to take a breather, suggest analysts

Foreign flows into Indian equities to take a breather, suggest analysts

Till September 15, 2023, FPIs have withdrawn Rs 6,027 crore from the Indian equity markets, taking their net investment in 2023 in Indian stocks to Rs 1.31 trillion

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Foreign flows into Indian equities are expected to pause in the short to medium term, say analysts. The outlook is influenced by multiple factors, including rising oil prices, actions from global central banks, climbing bond yields, and the dollar index gaining prominence.
 
“Valuations appear rich with the markets at record highs. Foreign investors are likely to hit the ‘sell’ button in the coming days. With high bond yields in the US (the 10-year is at 4.28 per cent) and the dollar index above 105, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are likely to sell more. Even though they (FIIs) have been sellers in the cash market, it didn’t impact the market much, as it was neutralised by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) buying in September,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Till September 15, 2023, foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) have withdrawn Rs 6,027 crore from the Indian equity markets, taking their net investment in 2023 in Indian stocks to Rs 1.31 trillion. Mutual funds (MFs) and domestic institutions (DIIs), on the other hand, have invested Rs 7,664 crore (till September 12) and Rs 10,230 crore (till September 15) respectively, data shows.

While Indian markets have been outperforming global equities on strong local macroeconomic tailwinds, overseas investors, analysts said, have sold stocks in September due to a renewed spike in US treasury yields and a steady rise in crude oil prices (Brent) that breached $94 a barrel mark after Saudi Arabia and Russia curtailed supplies.

“A higher crude oil price would once again stoke inflation and prompt central bankers to hike interest rates, which may further worsen global economies. Ahead of the US monetary policy decision later this week, FII activity could remain volatile, and any further spike in oil prices and US bond yields could trigger more outflows from emerging markets, including India,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

From a technical perspective, analysts expect the markets to consolidate after the sharp run seen in the last few months. The Nifty 50, they said, is trading close to its immediate hurdle of 20,300 levels.

“We may see some consolidation now. On the downside, the 19,700-19,950 zone would act as a support for the Nifty50 index in case of any dip. A decisive break above 20,300 levels would help the index to gradually move towards 20,700 levels,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president for technical research at Religare Broking.

Staying put

Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is likely to hold rates steady in its upcoming meeting later this week amid a gradual decline in core inflation in the US and the improving balance in the labour market, according to analysts.

While the headline CPI (consumer price index) inflation in the US rebounded to 3.7 per cent in August from 3.2 per cent in July, due to base effects and a rise in gasoline prices, core CPI inflation – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – fell to 4.3 per cent from 4.7 per cent.

“The monotonous decline in core CPI inflation from 5.6 per cent in March is giving the FOMC confidence that the underlying inflation trend is downward. Shelter inflation, an important part of core inflation, fell to 7.3 per cent in August from 8.0 per cent in July and is expected to fall further. We expect the FOMC to remain on hold in September,” wrote Philip Marey, senior US Strategist at Rabobank International in a recent note.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

Mutual funds' equity bets touch record Rs 1.73 trillion in FY23

RR Kabel subscribed 19x; Lukewarm response for Samhi Hotels & more

Sebi revokes Brickwork's wind up order, bars taking clients for 6 months

Mutual funds, AIFs required to seek authorisation for each scheme: IFSCA

Govt bond yield harden 7 bps as auction cut-off yield higher than expected

Mahindra & Mahindra surges 3%; market cap touches Rs 2 trillion-mark

Topics :stock market tradingforeign flowsFPIsFIIsMutul FundIndian equity markets

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story