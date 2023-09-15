Home / Markets / News / Govt bond yield harden 7 bps as auction cut-off yield higher than expected

Govt bond yield harden 7 bps as auction cut-off yield higher than expected

The five-year swap rate rose by nine basis points to settle at 6.78 per cent on Friday, against 6.69 per cent on Thursday

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government bond yields hardened by seven basis points on Friday to settle at 7.20 per cent, as the cut-off yield at the weekly auction was set higher than market expectations. The rise in US Treasury yields further aided the domestic yields, dealers said.

"The cut-off yield was higher than what the market had expected; then the US yield rose. There was no positive sentiment in the market," a dealer at a primary dealership said. "Some people were overloaded due to the rally yesterday (Thursday). They off-loaded today (Friday)," he added.

The Reserve Bank of India set the cut-off yield on the 7-year, 14-year, and 30-year bonds at 7.15 per cent, 7.25 per cent, and 7.32 per cent, respectively.

The benchmark yield settled at a seven-week low level of 7.13 per cent on Thursday.

Moreover, offshore traders paid fixed rates in the five-year overnight indexed swap rates, which further pushed the yield higher, dealers said.

The five-year swap rate rose by nine basis points to settle at 6.78 per cent on Friday, against 6.69 per cent on Thursday.

However, the one-year swap rate remained steady, as the domestic rate view remains unchanged, dealers said. It settled at 7.04 per cent, against 7.07 per cent on Wednesday.

"There was offshore paying in the OIS today (Friday). The five-year tracked US yields as well," a dealer at another primary dealership said.

Also Read

'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'

India's 10-year bond yield falls to 1-year-low ahead of Fed rate decision

Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier

Weekly G-Sec auction: Cut off yield on 5 year bond higher than 10 year

Analysts see bond yields hitting 7.5% in near-term; how should you invest?

Mahindra & Mahindra surges 3%; market cap touches Rs 2 trillion-mark

Oil India share jumps 6%, rebounds to 1-year high after 3 weeks: Read why

Cholamandalam Investment joins Rs 1-trillion market cap club; hits new high

Strides soars 11% on USFDA's tentative nod to generic HIV treatment drug

Bajaj Auto zooms 5% to hit new high, tops Rs 5000 on BofA's double-upgrade

Topics :government bondUS Treasurybond yieldRBI

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story