Four companies enter MSCI Standard Index; $2 bn passive inflows expected

India is set to see additional foreign passive fund inflows by the end of November, as global index provider MSCI makes changes to its India Standard and Small Cap indices as part of its latest index review.

MSCI has added Adani Green Energy, Coforge, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Meesho to its India Standard Index, while removing PI Industries. The changes will take effect at the close of November 30. The four additions are expected to attract incremental passive fund inflows worth nearly $2 billion, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index is set to increase from 11.5 per cent to 11.7 per cent, translating into estimated incremental passive fund inflows of around $2 billion, said Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, in a note to clients.

MSCI has also made changes to its India Small Cap Index, adding 11 stocks and deleting 29. PI Industries, which is moving out of the Standard Index, will be added to the Small Cap Index. The other additions include Shadowfax Technologies, Apollo Micro Systems, Housing and Urban Development Corporation, Diamond Power Infrastructure and Aequs. Coforge, Hindustan Construction Company, Praj Industries, Arvind Fashions and Ion Exchange (India) are among the stocks to be removed from the Small Cap Index. Nuvama has estimated total inflows of $95 million into the 11 stocks being added. Separately, the weights of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Lenskart Solutions, JSW Steel, Adani Energy Solutions, Coal India, One 97 Communications, Bharat Forge, Oracle Financial Services Software, Zydus Lifesciences, Vedanta and Bosch are set to increase in the Standard Index. This is expected to translate into inflows of $508 million, Nuvama said.