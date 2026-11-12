Gabriel India hits 20% upper circuit on huge volume; up 112% from March low

Gabriel India share price movement

Gabriel India’s share price was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,690.25, also its record high on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals on a healthy business outlook.

The stock price of the auto parts & equipments company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,600 touched on August 5, 2026. It zoomed 112 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹795.80 hit on March 30, 2026.

At 02:58 PM, Gabriel India quoted 19 per cent higher at ₹1,675 on the BSE, against a 0.06 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 20-fold with a combined 8.02 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

About Gabriel India Gabriel India is the flagship company of the ANAND Group and a leading automotive technology and mobility solutions provider. The company has evolved into a diversified, technology-led enterprise with a portfolio spanning sunroof systems, drivetrain products, NVH and Body-in-White solutions, synchroniser rings, aluminium forgings, automotive fluids and specialty lubricants. As a strategic initiative, on October 6, 2026, Gabriel India signed a joint venture agreement with a company named Faurecia Automotive Seating India, part of FORVIA, the global automotive technology group to establish Faurecia Anand Seating India Private, which was subsequently incorporated on October 19, 2026. The joint venture will focus on developing, manufacturing, and supplying seat frames and complete seating systems for passenger vehicles. With this joint venture, the company brings in FORVIA's global seating technology, product engineering, complete seat capabilities and manufacturing expertise along with ANAND Group's strong relationship with Indian OEMs, extensive local operating footprint and deep understanding of the domestic automotive market.