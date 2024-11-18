FPI named in Hindenburg report against Adani settles matter with Sebi

Emerging India Focus Funds, a foreign portfolio investor (FPI) has settled a matter related to alleged violations of FPI norms with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for Rs 64.35 lakh.

Under the settlement regulations, the fund settled the matter with the markets regulator without accepting or denying the allegations.

The fund was named by Hindenburg Research in its report against the Adani group, alleging its role in inflating the prices

Business Standard could not independently verify if the settlement was in relation with the allegations levelled by the Hindenburg Research or any probe related to it.

As per Sebi’s settlement order, there were several alleged violations of the FPI regulations and intermediary regulations. The market regulator had sent a show-cause notice to the fund on the same in February.

The high-powered advisory committee of Sebi considered the settlement terms and recommended the settlement amount which was later approved by a panel of whole-time members.

As per the order by Sebi, the fund was alleged to have violated Regulation 22 (1)(c)and (h) of the FPI Regulations 2019. These two clauses relate to the fit and proper criteria of the investor and informing the designated depository participant in writing if there is any material change in the ownership or control of the fund.

The order also points to the alleged violation of clause 6 of the code of conduct of FPI regulations which directs FPIs to not make any untrue statement or suppress any material fact in any document.

“In view of the acceptance of the settlement terms and the receipt of settlement amount as above by Sebi, the instant adjudication proceedings initiated against Applicant vide SCN dated February 29, 2024 is disposed of,” notes the Sebi order dated November 18.

The order shows that the fund has paid the settlement amount on November 13.

The US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in its report against the Gautam Adani-led group in January 2023 had alleged that several FPI structures were used to circumvent the public shareholding norms.

“The trading patterns suggest that the stock parking entities and the suspicious offshore entities may have artificially inflated the volume and/or price of some Adani listed companies,” the Hindenburg report had noted while mentioning Emerging India Focus Funds and two other FPIs.

The short-seller had alleged that Vinod Adani was linked to or controlled several Mauritius based shell entities.

The Adani group has at several instances denied the allegations levelled by Hindenburg.

Sebi had also sent notices to the short-seller in the matter.

This year, the short-seller had questioned the objectivity of Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch in probing the matters related to the Adani group alleging that she held stake in FPIs linked to the conglomerate. However, Buch had refuted the allegations as baseless.

Earlier in August, Sebi had submitted that it had completed 23 of the 24 investigations in the matter.

In January this year, the Supreme Court said that there was no ground to transfer Sebi’s investigation into the Adani group-Hindenburg Research matter to a special investigation team (SIT), directing the market regulator to complete its probe within three months.

In response to concerns about the misuse of FPIs to circumvent minimum public shareholding norms, the markets regulator has enforced a granular disclosure regime for FPIs on economic interest and ownership in case the FPI breaches specified thresholds.