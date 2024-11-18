Analysts bullish on NTPC Green Energy IPO; eye long-term potential

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Brokerages remained bullish on the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of NTPC's renewable energy arm, NTPC Green Energy IPO, set to open for public subscription on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Market analysts broadly recommend subscribing to the public offering for its long-term potential. The bidding for anchor investors for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is scheduled today.

Before delving into brokerage reports, here are the key details of the NTPC Green Energy IPO:

NTPC Green Energy IPO details

The Rs 10,000 crore offering of NTPC Green Energy IPO is a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 92,59,25,926 shares. The price band for the IPO is Rs 102-108 per share, with a lot size of 138 shares. Retail investors will need a minimum of Rs 14,904 to bid for one lot of 138 shares.

The subscription window will open tomorrow and close on Friday, November 22, 2024. The basis of allotment will be finalised on Monday, November 25, 2024, and shares will be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. NTPC Green Energy shares are likely to be listed on NSE and BSE on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

NTPC Green Energy IPO registrar and lead managers

KFin Technologies is the registrar for the IPO. The book-running lead managers are IDBI Capital Market Services, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities, and Nuvama Wealth Management.

NTPC Green Energy IPO objective

As per the Red Herring Prospectus, NTPC Green Energy plans to use the net proceeds for funding investments in its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy (NREL), to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

NTPC Green Energy IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The grey market premium (GMP) for NTPC Green Energy's unlisted shares fell on Monday. The shares were quoted at a premium of Re 1 over the upper end of the IPO price, translating to a GMP of 0.93 per cent. This is a decline of Rs 2 from the Rs 3 premium reported on Friday, November 14, 2024, according to sources tracking grey market activity.

Should you Subscribe to the NTPC Green Energy IPO?

Reliance Securities: Subscribe for long-term

Brokerage firm Reliance Securities recommended subscribing to the IPO for its long-term potential. Analysts highlight NTPC Green Energy's financial strength, strong credit ratings, and expertise in executing large-scale projects. The company’s focus on new energy solutions like green hydrogen and storage positions it well to contribute to India’s net-zero goals.

“We believe the prudent business model, strong earnings growth, and improved financials justify subscribing to the issue for the long term,” Reliance Securities added.

SBI Securities: Subscribe for long-term

SBI Securities also recommends subscribing to the IPO for the long term. At the upper price band of Rs 108, NTPC Green Energy is valued at an FY24 EV/Ebitda of 53.4x based on post-issue capital. The brokerage projects NTPC Green Energy's operational capacity to grow to 6/11/19 GW by FY25E/FY26E/FY27E from 3.3 GW in September 2024. Revenue, Ebitda, and PAT are expected to grow at CAGRs of 79 per cent, 117.2 per cent, and 123.8 per cent, respectively, during FY24-27E.

“At the upper price band, the issue is attractively priced, and we recommend investors subscribe to the issue for long-term growth,” SBI Securities said.