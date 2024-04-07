FPIs jettison FMCG and auto shares during March voyage, shows data

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were sellers of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automotive (auto), and financial stocks during the second half of March.

FMCG stocks saw selling worth Rs 4,939 crore, followed by auto (Rs 2,085 crore), financial services (Rs 1,900 crore), and consumer durables (Rs 1,175 crore), according to data collated by PRIME Infobase.

FPIs also sold oil and gas stocks worth roughly Rs 1,169 crore.

Experts said that the selling in FMCG stocks was due to a pessimistic outlook, while the selling in auto stocks was attributed to profit-taking.

“There is concern that a harsh summer will negatively impact agricrops, leading to a decline in farmer incomes and rural spending. As for auto stocks, there’s a perception that they are fully valued, with limited potential for positive surprises. Until there is positive news on monsoons, FMCG stocks will likely remain under stress,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.