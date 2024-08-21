FPIs yanked out $1.8bn from financial stocks amid global risk off

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 14,790 crore ($1.8 billion) from financial stocks in the first half of August, driven by global risk aversion sparked by fears of a US recession. Additional factors contributing to the decline in banking stocks included subdued earnings growth in the June quarter, concerns about slowing deposit growth, and stricter liquidity norms imposed by the Reserve Bank of India.

In contrast, FPIs invested in safe-haven sectors, purchasing stocks in healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). On August 5, FPIs sold shares worth Rs 10,073 crore, marking their third-largest single-day outflow, which led to a 3 per cent drop in benchmark indices. Global markets also plummeted following disappointing US unemployment data, fuelling concerns of a recession in the world's largest economy.

