Fractional ownership platforms for real estate seek lower holding threshold

Fractional ownership platforms (FOPs) for real estate are seeking a lower shareholding threshold for sponsors, the grandfathering of ongoing investments, and permission to continue investments in under-construction projects. This demand follows a consultation paper floated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in May. Sebi is expected to formalise a framework soon to bring the burgeoning web-based FOP platforms under the regulatory ambit.

The fractional ownership model enables investors to own a small percentage or fraction of a real estate asset, such as buildings and office spaces, including warehouses, shopping centres, and conference centres.



While the industry has welcomed the move to regulate the segment, it opposes the proposed 15 per cent minimum shareholding of the sponsor by the market regulator.

“The 15 per cent investment requirement by the sponsor is not suitable for tech-enabled, asset-light fractional platforms. While it is suitable for traditional real estate investment trusts (REITs) eligibility, as they are created by developers who want some exits, asset-light platforms won’t have that kind of capital to invest in each asset,” said Shiv Parekh, founder of HBits.



“The norms are welcomed as the segment will become more transparent, controlled, and listed. However, some reconsideration on having 15 per cent mandatory sponsor holding would be much appreciated as the threshold is very high,” added Sudarshan Lodha, co-founder of Strata.

Sources have indicated that the regulator is considering the industry's demand to lower the requirement to 5 per cent, provided these platforms demonstrate enough 'skin in the game'.



Currently, the fractional ownership segment is unregulated, and the platforms facilitating it do not have any exposure to real estate projects. These FOPs charge a management fee from the investors.

Sebi, in its paper, has also proposed a minimum net worth of Rs 20 crore, a cap on the total expense ratio (TER), restructuring of the current special purpose vehicle (SPV) model to that of a REIT, and standards for valuation, liquidation, and exits.



The regulator stated that the migration of the SPV structures to REIT structure may result in the treatment of such investments as 'business trusts', providing certain tax benefits, which are otherwise not available to SPVs and investors.

However, platforms have requested grandfathering of ongoing investments from such restructuring, as it might impact returns for existing investments.



“Sebi has suggested migration of the current investments from the SPV to the proposed micro, small, and medium real estate investment trust. There will be new costs on such migration which were not foreseen by the investors, and thus their returns will be affected. The norm should only be for new investments, while those already ongoing should be allowed in the present form for the due course,” Parekh added.

The industry has also requested the regulator to allow MSM REITs to invest in debt and under-construction assets, as it is allowed for traditional REITs.



Traditional REITs can invest up to 20 per cent of the value in under-development projects, while Sebi's paper proposes to ban MSM REITs from making any investment in under-construction or non-rent-generating properties.

The larger FOPs have a minimum ticket size between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh and cater to investors with a long-term view. However, the regulator is discussing reducing the minimum entry value to Rs 10 lakh. While the industry seems divided on the minimum investment, it believes that a more transparent regulatory framework will help expand the market.



“Currently, investors do not have the option to leverage or pledge their investments done from FOPs as they are not securitised. We have started conversing with 4-5 banks that are ready to give loans against these investments. Further, we also expect interest from overseas investors too once this segment turns into a REIT,” said Lodha.



