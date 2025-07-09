Franklin launches India Multi Asset Allocation Fund; check key details here

Franklin India Multi Asset Allocation Fund: Franklin Templeton (India) is set to launch its Franklin India Multi Asset Allocation Fund, an open-ended multi asset allocation fund investing in equity, debt and commodities.

The fund will aim to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in equities with a blend of growth and value strategies across large, mid and small cap segments, complemented by allocations to debt, money market instruments, and commodities. The new fund offer (NFO) will open on July 11, 2025 and close on July 25, 2025.

According to the scheme information document (SID), the scheme aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity-related instruments, debt, money market instruments and commodities. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Avinash Satwalekar, president at Franklin Templeton (India), said, "The launch of this fund reflects our commitment to understanding our clients' priorities, goals and challenges – and delivering solutions that are aligned with their long-term financial objectives. FIMAAF adopts a flexible allocation strategy that is designed with an aim to leverage the distinct risk-return profile of equities, fixed income, and commodities. In the current volatile environment, where equity valuations are elevated and bond yields are stabilising, a portfolio combining these asset classes with commodities like gold can deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.” He further added, “We strongly believe that FIMAAF, guided by our proprietary global model integrating macroeconomic indicators with qualitative insights from our portfolio managers, can offer a compelling investment solution for our clients."

According to the Scheme Information Document (SID), the performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against the Nifty 500 index (65 per cent), Nifty Short Duration Index (20 per cent), Domestic price of gold (5 per cent), Domestic price of silver (5 per cent), and iCOMDEX composite index (5 per cent). During the NFO, investors can invest a minimum of ₹5,000 and an additional purchase of ₹1,000 for subscription. Through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), the minimum investment amount is ₹500. According to SID, up to 10 per cent of the units can be redeemed without any exit load within one year from the date of allotment. However, any redemption in excess of the above limit shall be subject to a 0.50 per cent exit load if redeemed on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. No exit load will be charged if redeemed after one year from the date of allotment.