Home / Markets / News / Franklin launches India Multi Asset Allocation Fund; check key details here

Franklin launches India Multi Asset Allocation Fund; check key details here

Franklin Indian Multi Asset Allocation Fund will aim to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in equities with a blend of growth and value strategies

Franklin Templeton
Franklin India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Franklin India Multi Asset Allocation Fund: Franklin Templeton (India) is set to launch its Franklin India Multi Asset Allocation Fund, an open-ended multi asset allocation fund investing in equity, debt and commodities. 
 
The fund will aim to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in equities with a blend of growth and value strategies across large, mid and small cap segments, complemented by allocations to debt, money market instruments, and commodities. The new fund offer (NFO) will open on July 11, 2025 and close on July 25, 2025. 
 
According to the scheme information document (SID), the scheme aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity-related instruments, debt, money market instruments and commodities. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. 
 
Avinash Satwalekar, president at Franklin Templeton (India), said, "The launch of this fund reflects our commitment to understanding our clients' priorities, goals and challenges – and delivering solutions that are aligned with their long-term financial objectives. FIMAAF adopts a flexible allocation strategy that is designed with an aim to leverage the distinct risk-return profile of equities, fixed income, and commodities. In the current volatile environment, where equity valuations are elevated and bond yields are stabilising, a portfolio combining these asset classes with commodities like gold can deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.” 
 
He further added, “We strongly believe that FIMAAF, guided by our proprietary global model integrating macroeconomic indicators with qualitative insights from our portfolio managers, can offer a compelling investment solution for our clients."
 
According to the Scheme Information Document (SID), the performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against the Nifty 500 index (65 per cent), Nifty Short Duration Index (20 per cent), Domestic price of gold (5 per cent), Domestic price of silver (5 per cent), and iCOMDEX composite index (5 per cent). 
 
During the NFO, investors can invest a minimum of ₹5,000 and an additional purchase of ₹1,000 for subscription. Through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), the minimum investment amount is ₹500. 
 
According to SID, up to 10 per cent of the units can be redeemed without any exit load within one year from the date of allotment. However, any redemption in excess of the above limit shall be subject to a 0.50 per cent exit load if redeemed on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. No exit load will be charged if redeemed after one year from the date of allotment. 
 
Janakiraman Rengaraju, Rajasa K, Rohan Maru, Pallab Roy, and Sandeep Manam are the dedicated fund managers for the scheme. 

Franklin India Multi Asset Allocation Fund: Who should invest?

According to the SID, the scheme is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and investment in equity, debt and commodities. However, investor should consult their financial advisors if in doubt about whether the product is suitable. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market close: Sensex dips 176 pts, Nifty at 25,476; realty, metal stocks drag, Vedanta down 3%

Premium

Nykaa sees stable BPC, improved fashion growth; eyes 7.5% EBITDA margin

Transformers & Rectifiers stock jumps 8% as Mukul Srivastava named new CEO

Retail investors drive demand for GLEN Industries IPO; GMP rises to 31%

Temasek lifts India exposure to 8% as China share declines for third year

Topics :Mutual FundsFranklin TempletonFranklin IndiaMulti cap fundsMarketsNFOs

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story