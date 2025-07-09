Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia mixed; Trump tariffs, Crizac IPO listing eyed
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia mixed; Trump tariffs, Crizac IPO listing eyed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 9, 2025: At 8:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 21 points lower at 25,591, indicating a flat to negative start for the bourses.

SI Reporter New Delhi
share market stock market trading
Crizac IPO (Mainline) will list on the bourses, while Travel Food Services IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 3 of its subscription.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens lower on Wednesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened sharply lower by 15 paise on Wednesday amid looming tariff concerns. The domestic currency opened at 85.85 per US dollar vs Tuesday's close of 85.70/$ 

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

A significant takeaway from the recent global market trends is that the markets are largely ignoring the noise from the tariff front and are waiting for clarity to emerge. President Trump’s latest declarations of 50 per cent tariffs on copper imports, 10 per cent tariffs for just being in BRICS, no further extension of the August 1st deadline and a potential 200 per cent tariffs on pharmaceutical imports with a grace period of one year …are all not taken seriously by the markets since Trump has a track record of chickening out and changing his announcements. In brief the markets are waiting for clarity to emerge on the trade front. Therefore, Nifty is likely to continue in the range in which it has been trading. 
 
Perhaps, more important from the market perspective in the near-term will be the Q1 results. Midcaps are likely to continue with the earnings growth momentum of Q4 FY25. Largecaps are likely to slowly improve earnings growth, but nothing dramatic is on the cards. Banking names will report better number in H2FY26 rather than Q1. Cement segment is showing some green shoots.

Views by: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banking, other services may be hit with trade unions on strike on Wednesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banking, postal, and other services are likely to face disruption on Wednesday as more than 2.5 million workers affiliated with central and sectoral trade unions have announced to go on strike across the country to protest against new labour codes and privatisation, and press for demands such as minimum wage of ₹26,000 and old pension scheme, according to union leaders.
 
Ten of the country’s 12 central trade unions have called the strike. They also alleged the Centre was taking decisions against the interests of the labour force, including “attempts to impose” four labour codes with the objective to weaken collective bargaining. READ MORE

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE at 150: 7 companies that shaped the Sensex and India's economy

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In June 2018, General Electric Co. (GE) lost its place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow). The American industrial powerhouse had been a continuous member of the 30-share US index since 1907. The removal of GE, which had once dominated the global business landscape, followed an 80 per cent crash in its stock price from its 2000 highs. The over 125-year-old company was struggling to maintain its prominence in the US corporate landscape. This event underscored the challenges of staying competitive in a rapidly evolving corporate world, where maintaining a leading edge is no easy feat.
 
The Sensex, much like its American counterpart, the Dow, is a living chronicle of economic evolution. Just as GE fell from grace, the Sensex has seen its share of fallen giants. The 30-share blue-chip stock index, considered a barometer of the Indian economy and stock markets, was first introduced on January 1, 1986, with calculations starting from a base value of 100, backdated to 1976. READ MORE

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: How to trade silver amid strong dollar and firmer yields? Analyst decode

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On July 8, spot silver traded between $36.29 and $36.89. The metal fell in the US session as the US Dollar and yields rose amid a flurry of tariff announcements by the US President Trump. At the time of writing this article, spot silver was changing hands at $36.42, down around 1 per cent on the day, while the MCX September at ₹ 107,400 was down by nearly 0.85 per cent. 
 
The extension of tariff deadline is somewhat positive for the metal. Silver is getting good support from positive ETF inflows and deficit concerns. READ MORE

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

-- The US-India trade deal is still awaited, while Trump has threatened 10 per cent tariffs on BRICS nations and warned of 100 per cent tariffs if they back a currency rival to the US dollar, drawing a sharp response from Brazil’s Lula.

-- With FOMC minutes (July 9) and TCS earnings (July 10) ahead, expect heightened volatility. Nifty support is at 25,221; strength only above 25,670. Titan fell 6.17 per cent, Kotak Bank rose 3.45 per cent, and Macrotech dipped despite strong pre-sales. Stay nimble amid whipsaws.

-- Buy Nifty at 25,450–25,500 (targets: 25,750–26,277); Bank Nifty at 56,900–57,100 (targets: 58,500). Bullish on BDL, NTPC, HPCL; top pick: BDL (CMP ₹1,970), target ₹2,097.
 
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities 

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend stocks: These 4 stocks to go ex-date on July 10; are you eligible?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, LMW, Diffusion Engineers, and Wheels India are set to remain in focus following their announcements of dividend payouts for their shareholders. The BSE data suggest these stocks are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on Thursday, July 10, 2025.
 
The ex-dividend date signifies the day from which a stock trades without the entitlement to the declared dividend. Thus, the investors must hold the shares prior to this date to qualify for the dividend. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records as of the record date. READ MORE

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold rate outlook: Yellow metal slips as investors assess tariff scenario

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold performance

On July 8, spot gold traded between $3,287 and $3,346 per ounce. The yellow metal fell in the US session as Japan and the US will reportedly start tariff negotiations vigorously. 

At the time of writing this report, both spot gold and the MCX August gold contract were down by 1 per cent on the day. The spot gold was hovering around $3,295, while the MCX August gold contract was at  ₹96,300. READ MORE

8:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts bullish on FMCG, IT ETFs amid sectoral rebound; check details

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF CMP: ₹59.22 | Target: ₹62 | Stop-loss: ₹57

FMCG sector seems to have bottomed out as many largecap FMCG stocks have turned bullish on the short term charts. FMCG is one of the sectors which has underperformed Nifty in this calendar year. We can expect mean reversion by outperformance from FMCG sector going forward. We recommend going long in ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF for utilising our bullish view on FMCG sector. READ MORE

8:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: No proposal to link options leverage limits to cash positions, says Sebi

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's markets regulator said on Tuesday that there was no proposal under consideration to link options leverage limits to cash positions.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued the statement after its chairman said on Monday that the regulator is stepping up surveillance to detect manipulation in derivatives trading.
 
This comes just days after Sebi banned US securities trading firm Jane Street from the local market. READ MORE

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today, July 9: Ola, Tata Motors, Dixon Tech

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric: The EV player launched a mass roll-out of MoveOS 5 for its S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles. As per the company release, the new update is aimed at providing enhanced performance, better reliability and increased range. As per the company release, the new update also includes advanced battery management features to provide improved battery performance and health.
 
Tata Motors: In Q1FY26, the Tata group firm reported global wholesales (including JLR) of 2,99,664 units, marking a 9 per cent decline compared to Q1FY25. The global wholesales of the company's CV segment, including the Tata Daewoo range, stood at 87,569 units, reflecting a 6 per cent drop from the same period last year. Meanwhile, PV wholesales, including EVs, totaled 1,24,809 units in Q1 FY26.
 
GOCL: The Hinduja group firm has announced that the company Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share of face value ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. This dividend proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders at the company’s upcoming 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for next month. READ MORE

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,850; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,850 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,610.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,850.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,000. READ MORE

7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook; NTPC, SRF among Chandan Taparia's top stock picks on July 9

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty index opened flattish and made an attempt to cross 25,500 zones but faced resistance near the same and sank to its day’s low of 25,424 levels in the first hour. It gradually escalated upwards but moved in a subdued manner for most part of the day with a swift comeback of the bulls in the last hour. It moved towards 25,550 zones and closed near its higher band with gains of around 60 points. It formed a bullish candle on daily frame and has decisively come out of its range of the last few sessions. Now it has to hold above 25,500 zones for an up move towards 25,650 then 25,800 zones whereas supports have shifted higher to 25,400 then 25,300 zones.
 
 
On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26,000 then 25,500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25,400 then 25,000 strike. Call writing is seen at 25,800 then 25,700 strike while Put writing is seen at 25,400 then 25,450 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,000 to 26,000 zones while an immediate range between 25,300 to 25,800 levels. READ MORE

7:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rally on robust loan, deposit growth in Q1

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank’s shares rallied close to 4 per cent on Tuesday, following its quarterly business update, wherein the bank reported robust growth in advances and deposits for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
 
Shares of the bank closed at ₹2,224.5 on the BSE on Tuesday, up 3.61 per cent.
 
In its quarterly business update, the bank reported 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 4.2 per cent sequential growth in net advances to ₹4.44 trillion in Q1.
 
During the same period, the bank’s net deposits rose 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹5.12 trillion. READ MORE

7:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI to conduct two-day VRRR auction on Wednesday to soak up ₹1 trillion

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct a two-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on Wednesday for a notified amount of ₹1 trillion. This move comes as system liquidity remains in surplus of ₹3.4 trillion (as of Monday), despite two seven-day VRRR auctions by the central bank.
 
The surplus liquidity has kept the overnight weighted average call rate (WACR) — the operating target of monetary policy — near the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate of 5.25 per cent and well below the repo rate of 5.5 per cent. READ MORE
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEstock market tradingBSE SensexNifty50FIIsDIIsTrump tariffsTrump tariff planCopper PricesGift NiftyIPO listing timeIPO marketGold PricesCrude Oil PriceIndian equitiesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYQ1 results

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News