Transformers & Rectifiers stock jumps 8% as Mukul Srivastava named new CEO

Transformers & Rectifiers share price today: Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers surged over 8 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹534 on Wednesday after the company announced the appointment of Mukul Srivastava as the new CEO.

At 02:40 PM, shares of Transformers & Rectifiers were trading at ₹516.50, up by 4.81 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was trading largely flat, albeit with a positive bias, quoting 25,537.80. Currently, the shares of the company are down by over 20 per cent from their 52-week high of ₹648.90. The total market capitalisation of the largecap company stood at ₹15,532 crore.

"The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on today considered, discussed and approved the appointment of Mr. Mukul Srivastava as the Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from 8th July, 2025 on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee," the company stated in an exchange filing. The Gujarat-based firm is involved in the manufacturing and selling of transformers and reactors in India, including power and distribution transformers, furnace transformers, rectifier transformers and specialised transformers. The company has a strong presence across diverse industries like power generation, transmission and distribution, railways, renewable energy and infrastructure. Last month, the company received a massive export order worth $16.64 million from Jindal Energy Botswana.