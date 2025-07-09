Transformers & Rectifiers stock jumps 8% as Mukul Srivastava named new CEO
At 02:40 PM, shares of Transformers & Rectifiers were trading at ₹516.50, up by 4.81 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.SI Reporter New Delhi
Transformers & Rectifiers share price today: Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers
surged over 8 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹534 on Wednesday after the company announced the appointment of Mukul Srivastava as the new CEO.
At 02:40 PM, shares of Transformers & Rectifiers were trading at ₹516.50, up by 4.81 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was trading largely flat, albeit with a positive bias, quoting 25,537.80. Currently, the shares of the company are down by over 20 per cent from their 52-week high of ₹648.90. The total market capitalisation of the largecap company stood at ₹15,532 crore.
"The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on today considered, discussed and approved the appointment of Mr. Mukul Srivastava as the Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from 8th July, 2025 on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee," the company stated in an exchange filing.
The Gujarat-based firm is involved in the manufacturing and selling of transformers and reactors in India, including power and distribution transformers, furnace transformers, rectifier transformers and specialised transformers. The company has a strong presence across diverse industries like power generation, transmission and distribution, railways, renewable energy and infrastructure. Last month, the company received a massive export order worth $16.64 million from Jindal Energy Botswana.
So far this calendar year, the shares of the company have experienced a double-digit drop of 56 per cent on the BSE.
Transformers & Rectifiers Financials
During the last quarter of FY25, the company's revenue from operations figure stood at ₹676.48 crore, marking a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge of 52 per cent from ₹512.7 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹94.1 crore in Q4FY25, a stellar rise of 125 per cent from ₹41.9 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Profit margins surged to 13.78 per cent during the same period from 8.16 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's Ebitda margins witnessed a Y-o-Y increase from 14.19 per cent to 20.22 per cent.
