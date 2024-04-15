Home / Markets / News / From SBI to Quant, smallcap schemes see easing of stress levels

From SBI to Quant, smallcap schemes see easing of stress levels

Majority of large-sized smallcap schemes deployed cash amid correction in March

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Few of the smallcap schemes like that of State Bank of India (SBI), Axis and Quant showed improvement on the liquidity front in the latest round of stress tests.

On an average, the number of days required to sell 50 per cent of the smallcap fund portfolio declined slightly in March for the top 12 schemes to 26.7 from 27.2 in February.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


SBI and Axis smallcap funds managed to improve their liquidity metrics even as their smallcap exposure inched up in March from February.

SBI smallcap fund's smallcap holdings rose from 81 per cent to 82 per cent. Axis smallcap fund also saw a 1 percentage point rise in exposure.

However, some schemes like that of Nippon India, HDFC and Kotak saw an increase in the number of days required to liquidate 50 per cent of the portfolio.

The smallcap segment of the market went through a correction in March with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index falling 4.5 per cent.

March was also the first in 30 months when the smallcap fund category witnessed an outflow. Investors had pulled out Rs 94 crore last month.

Most smallcap schemes had used the correction to deploy cash in their schemes.

The cash holding declined for Nippon India, HDFC, Axis, Quant, Kotak and Franklin Templeton. But for the remaining schemes in the top 10 — SBI, HSBC and DSP — there was a rise in cash holdings.

The liquidity data is part of the fresh disclosures mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The regulator had called for such tests in the face of strong inflows into smallcap and midcap funds, despite concerns over high valuations, to keep investors better informed.

A stress test calculates the number of days required to liquidate assets based on recent trading volumes in the underlying stocks.

The format, designed by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), also sets other specific conditions such as adopting a pro-rata basis of liquidation after removing the 20 per cent least liquid holdings.

For the test, mutual funds have to assume a 10 per cent participation volume and three times the average daily volumes seen in the past three months for each of the stocks in the portfolio.

Also Read

BSE SmallCap sinks 2%, MidCaps bleed too: IIFL Finance, MGL slump up to 20%

5 reasons why the fall in mid, smallcaps in 2024 is not similar to 2018

Sensex drops 378 pts, Nifty holds 20,900; realty, pharma slide; metals up

Sensex soars 372 pts, Nifty ends near 21,800; Azad Engineering jumps 29%

Benchmarks slip, but end 2023 with up to 20% gains; SmallCap index up 47%

Sebi to auction 22 properties of Rose Valley on May 20 to recover money

Suven Pharma stock can surge up to 19% from here; check key levels

This wealth management stock has zoomed 394% in 1 year; approves buyback

Vi FPO to open on April 18: Check lot size, price band, other details

VIP Industries stock can rally up to 18% from here, technical charts show

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Smallcap indexIndian marketsstock market trading

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story