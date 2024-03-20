Froth remains in select PSU stocks; Q4, a test for sustainable financials

Shares of public sector enterprises have corrected up to 22 per cent month to date till March 19, 2024. Analysts attribute this steep fall to the a valuation exuberence seen after a sharp run in these counters in the last one year, and suggest investors remain selective as regards to the stocks in this space.

"The rally in PSU stocks has been stretched and sharp, although it is somewhat justified on improvements seen in the earnings, operations, balance sheets and overall profitability. Traditionally PSU stocks have traded at a significantly lower to their private peers due to unpredictability in state policy and lack of long term vision," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research - Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.



Among PSUs, Railway stocks such as Rites, IRFC and IRCTC dipped by 21.3 per cent, 8.1 per cent and over 2 per cent respectively in March, Ace Equity data shows.

Oil and Gas companies including Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC have also shedded 13.8 per cent, 8.5 per cent and over 4 per cent respectively. Moreover other PSUs like NBCC, UCO bank and NMDC lost between 14-15 per cent each in stock prices in March.

Analysts also believe PSUs have typically found it difficult to sustain its financials over a long period of time and presently the markets have corrected due to a significant level of profit booking taking place in the space.



“Largely the PSU stocks rallied on the argument that these companies had the rewriting and successive liquidity potential in the market due to which a significant level of new money was infused in the stocks. However, the corporate workings have not met the investor expectations and justification of the rally in stock prices,” stated Deven Choksey, MD, DRChoksey Finserv.

According to a recent report by Kotak Institutional Equities, the rally in PSU stocks is largely driven by top-down bullish sentiment for PSUs, rather than any major bottom-up structural fundamental developments. The report adds that problematic euphoric sentiment for PSU stocks is based on bullish short-term profitability and volume assumptions, incorrect valuation methodologies and unrealistic narratives.



Investment strategy So, what should you do with the PSU stocks? Is the current fall a good time to average or should you sell them on a rise? The view remains divided. Analysts suggest investors keep a stock specific approach as there is still an element of froth in some counters.

Those at Kotak Institutional Equities, for instance, suggest investors who currently hold these counters on a bounce back should exit. Most non-financial stocks in the electric utilities, metals & mining and oil, gas & consumable fuels sectors, they said in a recent note, are trading at very expensive valuations despite weaker fundamentals, weak business models in the context of mediocre FCF-to-PAT ratios, low or negative terminal value and growing risks of existential irrelevance.



"The government’s policies and regulations may benefit PSUs in the short term, but ironically prevent them from addressing the large disruption threats to their business models in the medium term," wrote Sanjeev Prasad, Anindya Bhowmik and Sunita Baldawa of Kotak Equites in a recent report.

Commodity-driven businesses, according to Choksey, should be avoided at the current levels. Railways and the defence sectors have high potential, but a few challenges such as the pricing pressure, rate contract, and cost passover remain. He recommends buying REC and HAL on a dip.

On the other hand, Solanki’s top picks includes State Bank of India (SBI) and defence company Bharat Electronics from a long term lens. “The fourth quarter earnings will be a good test for PSU companies on their financial performance as the last quarter is the heaviest in volumes and accounts for the majority of their revenues,” Solanki said.



