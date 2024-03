RIL, BPCL: Nifty below 50-DMA; Key levels to watch on stocks below this DMA

The Nifty 50, on Tuesday, broke below its 50-DMA (Daily Moving Average) for the first time in the last four months, thus in a way signaling that that the short-term trend may have reversed for the NSE benchmark.

As the Nifty quoted below its 50-DMA as many 33 out of the Nifty 50 components were seen trading below their respective 50-DMAs. Among these 10 shares - Adani Ports, BPCL, HCL Technologies, Nestle, Power Grid Corporation, Reliance Industries, SBI Life, Tata Consumer Products, TCS and Wipro slipped below the key moving average yesterday.

Broadly speaking, with 3 out of 3 Nifty 50 stocks now quoting below their short-term moving averages, underscores the nervousness in the broader market mood.