Genus Power Infra shares reach lifetime high on large order win; details

Genus Power Infrastructures shares were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit, hitting their all time high at Rs 438.35 on Wednesday following a large order win by the company. By comparison; at 09:56 AM, the BSE Sensex was down by 0.13 per cent at 80,697 levels.

The company on Wednesday in an exchange filing said that its subsidiary has received three letter of awards (LOA) worth totaling to Rs 3,608.52 crore for appointment of advanced metering infrastructure service providers (AMISPs).

The order entails designing an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system, including the supply, installation, and commissioning with facility management services (FMS) for approximately 4.26 million smart prepaid metres, system metres, and distribution transformer (DT) metres, along with energy accounting on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOOT) basis, the company stated.

“With these recent orders, our total order book, including all SPVs and the GIC Platform, stands at about Rs. 28,000 crore (net of taxes). These concessions are for 8 to 10 years, providing clear visibility into the Company's robust future growth. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction,” said Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power Infrastructures.

Last week the company’s subsidiary had also bagged another order worth totaling Rs 2,925.52 crore for designing AMI systems of about 3.75 million smart prepaid metres.

The company reported a significant revenue increase of 57.49 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 441.19 crore for April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25). On a quarterly basis, revenue grew by 1.25 per cent.

Net profit on the other hand surged by 109.67 per cent compared to the same period last year, amounting to Rs 48.33 crore. Sequentially, net profit rose by 98.48 per cent.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 13,315.08 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 129.02 times with an earning per share of Rs 3.24.

The share price of the company has zoomed 87.4 per cent year to date, while it has gained 104.7 per cent in the last one year.

Genus Power Infrastructures engages in designing, manufacturing, and executing static energy metres and metering installation projects for transmission and distribution networks.