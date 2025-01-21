Glenmark Pharma share price rises 2% on launching blood clotting drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price: Pharmaceutical major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares rose up to 2.23 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,537.90 per share on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

The uptick in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price came after the company announced the launch of Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules.

Phytonadione injection is used to treat bleeding or blood clotting issues caused by a deficiency in vitamin K, certain medications (such as warfarin), or conditions like obstructive jaundice and ulcerative colitis.

“We are excited to announce the launch of Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules, growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients” said Marc Kikuchi, president and business head, North America of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Glenmark’s Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL of Hospira, Inc.

The Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL market achieved annual sales of approximately $19.7 million,, according to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2024.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company with expertise in Branded, Generics, and OTC segments. The company specialises in key therapeutic areas, including respiratory, dermatology, and oncology.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ US portfolio features 201 approved products and 51 abbreviated new drug approvals (ANDAs) currently awaiting FDA approval. Beyond its internal development, Glenmark actively seeks external partnerships to strengthen and expand its pipeline and portfolio.

The company boasts 11 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across four continents and has operations in more than 80 countries.

The market capitalisation of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is Rs 42,998.42 crore, according to BSE.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares’ 52-week high is Rs 1,830.05 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 766.65 apiece.

At 10:05 AM, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares were trading 1.30 per cent higher at Rs 523.75 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.37 per cent lower at 76,787.96 levels.