GMR group shares in demand; Airports rallies 7%, Power nears 52-wk high

GMR group share prices today

Shares of GMR group of companies were in demand and rallied up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market.

Shares of GMR Airports hit a multi-year high of ₹104.80, as they surged 7 per cent in intra-day deal on the back of over nine-fold jump in average trading volumes. In the past two days, the stock has rallied 10 per cent. A combined nearly 100 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 03:08 PM. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 84,746.

The stock price of the company engaged in airports & airport services business surpassed its previous high of ₹103.70 touched in July 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹131.81 on December 6, 2007. Shares of GMR Power and Urban Infra (GPUIL) were up 5 per cent at ₹134.45 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock was trading close to its 52-week high level of ₹141 touched on April 22, 2025. The average trading volumes at the counter nearly tripled, with a combined 10.4 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. What’s driving GMR group stocks? GMR Airports reported its first profit before tax (PBT) in more than three years. The company posted a consolidated PBT of ₹103 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26). It had posted a loss of ₹386 crore in the same quarter of 2024 and loss of ₹65 crore in Q1FY26. GMR Airports posted a profit after tax of ₹35 crore in Q2FY26, against a net loss of ₹429 crore in Q2FY25 and ₹137 crore in Q1FY26.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 59 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,531 crore in Q2FY26 to a record high in Q2FY26. Delhi Airport reported an EBITDA of ₹675 crore, highest since Q1FY22. Hyderabad Airport reported a record EBITDA of ₹430 crore during the quarter. GMR Airports’ total income increased by 45 per cent YoY to ₹3,754 crore in Q2FY26. The company-owned airports handled 27.8 million passengers in Q2FY26. In addition to airport concessions, GMR Airports is actively scouting for asset light Operations and Management (O&M) opportunities along with opportunities in airport adjacencies. As part of the stated strategy, the company has been working towards capturing a greater part of the airport value chain by tapping into opportunities in airport adjacent businesses like cargo, duty free, car park, Food & Beverage (F&B), services businesses etc.

“As we go ahead, GMR Airports will continue to scout and evaluate multiple such opportunities at not only GMR Airports, but also at other airports in its focus geographies as well. This will help in increasing operating level cash flows at GMR Airports and build a stronger consumer Brand,” the company said in its FY25 annual report. GPUIL is mainly engaged in generation of power, coal mining and exploration activities, development of highways, development, maintenance and operation of special economic zones, implementation of smart metering projects and construction business including Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracting activities. Introduction of reforms and various initiatives by the government have bolstered the infrastructure sector. With ministries directed to develop a three-year pipeline of projects under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and state governments encouraged to follow suit, private sector participation is set to expand substantially. This sets the stage for businesses like GPUIL to leverage India’s strong fundamentals and prepare for a smarter future, the management said.